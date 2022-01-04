Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

