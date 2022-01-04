Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the period.

DVOL stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

