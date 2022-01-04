$3.15 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

