Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

