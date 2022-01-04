Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.81.

