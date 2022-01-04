Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.