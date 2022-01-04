STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research firms have commented on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

