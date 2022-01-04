Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

