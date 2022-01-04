TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBSA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. TB SA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

