Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

VRSK stock opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.12. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,104,034. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

