Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,759,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,209,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,104,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

