Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Increases By 51.4%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 416,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TMCI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 522,894 shares of company stock worth $9,731,112 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.