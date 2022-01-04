USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.