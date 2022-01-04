Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.