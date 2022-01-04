New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.