New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of CDK Global worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

