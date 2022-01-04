AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

AGCO stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

