JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

