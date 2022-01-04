Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.