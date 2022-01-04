Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $220.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

