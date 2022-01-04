Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 33.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

