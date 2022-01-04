Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $144.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

