New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of National Vision worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

EYE stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

