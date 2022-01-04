SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,068 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $987,925. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

