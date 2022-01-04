SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

