Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,144,265 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,265 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $64,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 92.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.