Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,760,720 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,586,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 211.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,837 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,250,094 shares of company stock valued at $125,932,961. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.