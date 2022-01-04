Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $60,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $550.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.32. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

