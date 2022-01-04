Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

