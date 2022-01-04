New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

