Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

