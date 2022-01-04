Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $58,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

