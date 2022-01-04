Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $913.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

