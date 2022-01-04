Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 1,145.0% in December

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 1,145.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

