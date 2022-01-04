Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $242.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $245.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.