Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

