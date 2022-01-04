Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chemed worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $527.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.41. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

