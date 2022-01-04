MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, an increase of 1,335.6% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ MIND opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

