The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLU stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

