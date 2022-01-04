RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Get RenovoRx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNXT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNXT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.