Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

