FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $42.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $261.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FibroGen by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FibroGen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

