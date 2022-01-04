$612.37 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report sales of $612.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.20 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

