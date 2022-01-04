Short Interest in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Drops By 71.4%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

