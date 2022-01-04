Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

