Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,404 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

