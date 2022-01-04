Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,389 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 106.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BWA stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

