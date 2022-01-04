Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 7,750 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

