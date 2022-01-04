Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $68,421,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 49.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 584,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 795.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

