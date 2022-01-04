Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,365,907 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

TNDM stock opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 517.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

